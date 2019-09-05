Carlyle Group, General Atlantic may raise stake in PNB Housing Finance

The Carlyle Group, General Atlantic Singapore Fund and Varde Holdings are likely to raise their investments in PNB Housing Finance, reports The Economic Times.

Carlyle Group and General Atlantic are expected to subscribe to Rs 2,000-crore (inclusive of premium) worth of fresh equity shares by PNB Housing, sources told the daily. Two other local investors might also be a part of the process.

As per the report, the issue is likely to be under 'limited preference' route where a maximum of five investors can participate. The final price of the share will be decided before the issue. JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co are hired as investment banks for the issue by the lender, it said.

Carlyle currently holds 32.25 percent in the mortgage lender through Quality Investment Holdings, General Atlantic 9.87 percent and Varde Holdings 1.6 percent. The shareholding of these investors might rise if they invest in proportion of their capital.