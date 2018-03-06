App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 06, 2018 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Carlyle Group, Advent International bid for minority stake in Mankind Pharma: Report

The bid could value the company at about $3.2 to $3.4 billion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US private equity firms Carlyle Group and Advent International are set to submit bids for a minority stake in Mankind Pharma, according to a Mint report citing sources.

The bid for about 15 percent to 20 percent of Mankind Pharma will value the company at about $3.2 to $3.4 billion, a source told Mint. Investment bank Moelis & Co. is advising Mankind Pharma on the deal.

This will not be the first transaction in India for the two global firms. Last year, Advent acquired innerwear company Dixcy Textiles. It also has a stake in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.

Carlyle has a 27 percent stake in multi-specialty hospital Medanta.

Mankind Pharma chairman Ramesh Juneja did not respond to requests for a comment, according to the report. Spokespersons from Carlyle Group and Advent International declined to comment.

Moelis, too, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The New Delhi-based company's products include Manforce condoms, Preganews, contraceptive Unwanted 72, and artificial sweetener Kaloree-1.

Mankind  Pharma is the fifth-largest retail pharmaceutical company in India according to domestic sales, the report said.

