Carlyle Group acquires majority stake in animal health company Sequent Scientific

Carlyle Group will acquire a majority stake via private share purchase agreement, at Rs 86 per share
Global investment firm The Carlyle Group has acquired majority stake in Mumbai-based animal health company SeQuent Scientific.
The Carlyle Group and existing promoters of SeQuent on May 8 announced that CA Harbor Investments, an affiliate of CAP V Mauritius and The Carlyle Group, has agreed to acquire up to 74 percent in SeQuent Scientific.
It will acquire a majority stake via a private share purchase agreement, at Rs 86 per share. The deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020, the release noted, following which CA Harbor Investments will become the new promoter of SeQuent.
