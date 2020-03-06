Carlsberg investigating Indian unit over financial irregularities

Danish brewer Carlsberg Group is investigating its India arm for alleged financial irregularities, The Economic Times reported.

Carlsberg began the probe after a local partner, with which it is "engaged in a very difficult commercial conflict", made accusations.

"We have, for some time, been engaged in a very difficult commercial conflict with our Indian joint venture partner about the repayment of a $43 million loan he owes us and his wish to sell his stake in the business early at an unreasonably high price," Steve JH Deng, corporate affairs director, Carlsberg Asia told the paper.

“As the commercial conflict intensifies, our partner and his representatives on the Carlsberg India board have decided to circumvent appropriate governance structures and share a series of wide-ranging accusations at all possible opportunities, including in the Carlsberg India annual report,” said Deng.

Three members of Carlsberg India’s board voted against approving the latest accounts due to lack of clarity, the report said.

Allegations include incorrect payments, embezzlement and kickbacks from customers, the paper said citing regulatory filings sourced from Veratech.

The probe includes an internal audit of processes related to permits and licences and has re-opened previous investigations, it stated. Carlsberg's global integrity committee will oversee the investigation.

Carlsberg India began operations in 2007 with the group's entry to the country by incorporating South Asia Breweries.