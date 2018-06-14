App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Carlsberg eyeing IPO for its Indian division: Report

The Danish brewer entered the Indian market in 2007 and has seven breweries across the country

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Danish brewer Carlsberg is planning an initial public offering (IPO) for its Indian division, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources.

The company is interviewing potential arrangers for the share sale, the report said.

Details of the offering have not been finalised yet, as there is no guarantee that the deliberations will result in a transaction, sources told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Carlsberg began operations in India in 2007, and sells beer under the Carlsberg and Tuborg brands.

Carlsberg India also sells tonic water, zero soda and club glasses.

Carlsberg ranks third in the Indian beer market according to market share. Carlsberg India has a 13.7 percent, behind Kingfisher manufacturer United Breweries (39.2 percent) and Budweiser owner Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bloomberg reports.

United Breweries last month launched Amstel beer in India to compete with Carlsberg Elephant in the premium beer category.

Carlsberg has seven breweries across India and recently finalised the building of its eight brewery in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The company's first breweries in India were established in Alwar and Aurangabad, according to the company's website.

India's beer market could climb to USD 10.7 billion, a hike from USD 8.6 billion last year, the report added citing data from Euromonitor International.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 12:01 pm

