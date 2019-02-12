Cargo traffic handled by major ports up 3.11% to 578 MT in Apr-Jan

Major ports of the country together handled 578.86 Million Tonnes (MT) of cargo during April-January 2019, representing a growth of 3.11 per cent, an official statement said Tuesday.

The major ports had handled 561.39 MT cargo in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

For the period from April 2018 to January 2019, nine ports Kolkata (inclduding Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Kamarajar, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal have registered positive growth in traffic, it added.