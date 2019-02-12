Present
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 09:45 PM IST

Cargo traffic handled by major ports up 3.11% to 578 MT in Apr-Jan

The major ports had handled 561.39 MT cargo in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

Major ports of the country together handled 578.86 Million Tonnes (MT) of cargo during April-January 2019, representing a growth of 3.11 per cent, an official statement said Tuesday.

The major ports had handled 561.39 MT cargo in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

"The major ports in India have recorded a growth of 3.11 per cent and together handled 578.86 MT of cargo during the period April to January, 2019 as against 561.39 MT handled during the corresponding period of previous year," it said.

For the period from April 2018 to January 2019, nine ports Kolkata (inclduding Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Kamarajar, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal have registered positive growth in traffic, it added.
