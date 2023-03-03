 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cargo traffic at major ports rises 12% in February: IPA

Mar 03, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

The positive growth in cargo traffic was recorded by all major ports except Visakhapatnam, Kamarajar and Chennai Ports, it said.

Deendayal Port registered the highest cargo growth at 26.98 per cent during the month under review (Representational Image. Photo : Reuters)

Cargo traffic at the country's major ports increased 11.79 per cent to 65.45 million tonnes in February from 58.55 million tonnes in the same month a year ago, according to Indian Ports Association (IPA).

India has 12 major ports -- Deendayal (Kandla), Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore (Kamarajar), Tuticorin (V O Chidambaranar), Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Deendayal Port registered the highest cargo growth at 26.98 per cent during the month under review followed by V O Chidambaranar Port with 26.04 per cent and Paradip Port with 23.63 per cent, respectively.