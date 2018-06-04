App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cargo traffic at 12 major ports up 1.78% to 57 MT in April

Fertilizer traffic volumes were up 60.66 per cent to 0.58 MT during the month as against 0.36 MT in April 2017 while thermal coal volumes surged by 24.34 per cent to 9.69 MT.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's 12 major ports saw cargo traffic increase by 1.78 per cent to 56.81 million tonnes (MT) in April 2018. These top ports under the Centre had handled 55.81 MT cargo in April 2017, as per the Indian Ports Association.

Iron ore cargo declined by 24.34 per cent to 9.69 MT during the period.

Iron ore cargo declined by 24.34 per cent to 9.69 MT during the period.

India has 12 major ports: Kandla, Mumbai, JNPT, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore, V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) which handle approximately 61 percent of the country's total cargo traffic.
