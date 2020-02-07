Cargill eyes doubling market share in north India in 2 years

Global food major Cargill is looking to double its share in the north Indian edible oil market with its flagship refined oil brand Nature Fresh Acti-Lite.

To meet this goal, the company has also launched a campaign to re-launch the brand, said Subin Sivan, Marketing Head, Cargill's oils business in India.

"The market for us predominantly is north India belt which is where soyabean sells predominantly, which is our core focus market... These are some of the focused market. ...we will definitely try to double our market share in the next two years in most of core markets," Sivan said.

He added that increasing the market share would be the primary objective. The company also aims to enter newer markets for which it will increase distribution network and sales channels in the region, he said.

"We announce the re-launch of our refined oil brand NatureFresh® Acti-Lite," Sivan said.

The brand has been re-launched with a campaign that features Sonakshi Sinha and Neil Bhoopalam.

Speaking about the product, the company official said Nature Fresh Acti-Lite brand has been re-launched in the space of light cooking by giving consumers the benefit of 15 per cent lower oil absorption.

Cargill with 1,60,000 employees has presence across 70 countries in the world.

In India, Cargill started operations in 1987. It has businesses in refined oils, food ingredients, grain and oilseeds, cotton, animal nutrition, bio-industrial and trade structured finance.