App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cargill eyes doubling market share in north India in 2 years

To meet this goal, the company has also launched a campaign to re-launch the brand, said Subin Sivan, Marketing Head, Cargill's oils business in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global food major Cargill is looking to double its share in the north Indian edible oil market with its flagship refined oil brand Nature Fresh Acti-Lite.

To meet this goal, the company has also launched a campaign to re-launch the brand, said Subin Sivan, Marketing Head, Cargill's oils business in India.

"The market for us predominantly is north India belt which is where soyabean sells predominantly, which is our core focus market... These are some of the focused market. ...we will definitely try to double our market share in the next two years in most of core markets," Sivan said.

Close

He added that increasing the market share would be the primary objective. The company also aims to enter newer markets for which it will increase distribution network and sales channels in the region, he said.

related news

"We announce the re-launch of our refined oil brand NatureFresh® Acti-Lite," Sivan said.

The brand has been re-launched with a campaign that features Sonakshi Sinha and Neil Bhoopalam.

Speaking about the product, the company official said Nature Fresh Acti-Lite brand has been re-launched in the space of light cooking by giving consumers the benefit of 15 per cent lower oil absorption.

Cargill with 1,60,000 employees has presence across 70 countries in the world.

In India, Cargill started operations in 1987. It has businesses in refined oils, food ingredients, grain and oilseeds, cotton, animal nutrition, bio-industrial and trade structured finance.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Business #Cargill #Companies #North India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.