Career plans hit by virus, students and job-seekers turn to online courses to upskill

Delhi-based Ankit is a media professional by day and a student by night. The coronavirus outbreak has hit the media industry, like so many others, hard and layoffs are the order of the day. Ankit doesn’t want to be caught unawares and has set in motion Plan B.

"The outbreak gave me some extra time to plan for the future. Upskilling made sense. I started actively investing and trading a lot more too," the 24-year-old told Moneycontrol. He didn’t share his second name to protect his identity.

Ankit is among a growing number of youngsters and first-timers who have turned to the stock market to make money, as the pandemic continues unabated, businesses fold up and jobs dry up.

But he didn’t jump head-on. He took online classes on digital marketing, public communication and technical trading.

“Upskilling” is the buzzword and learning-from-home the new normal as the outbreak upends plans of hundreds of thousands of job-seeking Indians.

The virus has skewed an already shrinking job market, where fresh graduates and professionals are vying for the same jobs, with skills emerging as a differentiator.

As countries locked down to stem the spread of the virus, online learning platforms recorded a spike in sign-ups.

Udemy saw weekly course enrolment rise by 425 percent from February to late March. Rival Coursera says enrolment rose by 500 percent between mid-March and mid-July.

Udemy doesn’t give country or regional break-ups but said India witnessed a 320 percent increase after the lockdown was put in place.

San Francisco-based Udemy claims to offer 100,000 online video courses that teach sourdough bread baking to mastering Python, a programming language.

Many of the courses are free but others charge a fee that can range from $10 to $500. Certificates from partner US Universities can cost upwards of $100.

Coursera made all its courses free from June 1 for all graduate and undergraduate students across the world to help them “upskill” for a post-coronavirus economy. It has also come up with a similar offering for unemployed people.

"We are seeing a fundamentally wholesale change in higher education globally because of the pandemic," Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda said in an interview. "We are entering a new normal where online education is a core part of every university experience."

He is not wrong. Most American universities, including Harvard, MIT and Yale, have been forced to move the fall semester online. There is a good chance that some part of education will remain online even after the outbreak subsides.

Unlocking learning

India's public universities struggled to keep up with the lockdown. Lack of infrastructure and planning left students in a confusing mess.

Riana Caeiro is a pharma student who graduates next year from a Mumbai-based private university. She had an internship in hand before the virus struck and shifted to remote work when the summer holidays started.

On the side, she uses Coursera to learn digital marketing, content creation and graphics design.

"Pharmacy is my core subject and even though my academic performance is enough to land me a good job, these courses act as a catalyst," Caeiro said.

The courses were her chance to learn new things and if they helped her career, she would pursue them further, she said.

Courses that focus on team-building, time management, scheduling, communication and ethics are in high demand not just from students but professionals as well.

Finance has emerged as a popular pick--users from disparate backgrounds like business administration, engineering, media and even medicine have been enrolling for courses.

Courses on stock markets, mutual funds, and investments are popular. Many view the pandemic-led economic meltdown as an opportunity and are willing to take the risk.

Moneycontrol has been writing extensively on how new investors, many of them from Tier 2 and 3 towns have taken to trading with help from online courses.

Online courses aren't new but have gained a lot of traction due to the pandemic that has forced people to reassess their skills and ambitions and some time to kill.

Mumbai-based Prem Raval would've graduated as an engineer in June but the coronavirus scuttled his plans. He picked the next best option--freelancing. He is trained as a computer engineer. The internet is his backyard and also his ticket out of uncertainty.

"Businesses want to go online as soon as possible. Even if it's something as basic as a website, the demand is on the rise. While small and medium-sized IT businesses continue to grow, there is a lot of space for newcomers since the demand is exponential," he said.

Raval has the first-mover advantage. He took up online courses years ago, much before they became ‘the thing’. So when the pandemic struck, he was prepared. His success has encouraged his friends and peers to invest in online courses.

Coding is a vast universe, with an array of languages and applications. An engineer knows the basics and can use that knowledge to upgrade their skills, Raval said.

Web and app development, Python, JavaScript, and WordPress are some courses that see a lot of interest.

These subjects are barely covered in most public universities. A computer and internet connection is all that is needed to pick up these skills. When compared to college and university fees, online learning is far more affordable.

Professionals are also using online courses to upgrade skills. The flexibility of the schedule and comfort of choosing their pace is a big draw.

According to a report by Udemy, 72 percent of employees feel that the "new normal" could have a lasting impact on their standard of living and growth. Around 67 percent said they have started learning new skills or improving existing ones, while 49 percent preferred online learning.

"I prefer learning online because I have the flexibility of time. The only time I wish I had an actual teacher is when I find it hard to understand something," former Delhi University student Rudhraksh Vikram said.

Online groups and discussion forums helped fill the gap but Vikram missed what he said were the social aspects of learning—the intellectual stimulus of discussions and debates.

“That's a trade-off I am willing to make for faster learning,” he added. And he has done some learning—history, Spanish and Portuguese and philosophy. He found his passion online and took it to the university where he studied German.

In his other life, Vikram is into sports management. The 21-year-old credits online courses for the multiple hats he wears.

Industry experts say these courses act as an add-on to educational qualifications.

"Yes, additional certificates and extracurricular courses do matter on the CV. They show candidates’ efforts to develop their skillsets in their chosen area," said Prasad Ajinkya, director at HomeCapital, a fintech which is into residential real estate.

On its own, a certificate was of little value but these courses provide the knowhow and ways of doing things that would otherwise have to be taught on the job or during the apprenticeship, Ajinkya said.

Both students and professionals know though these certificates don’t carry much weight but believe they will equip them to navigate their careers and perhaps lives better.

