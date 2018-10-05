App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

CARE reaffirms stable outlook on Jindal Power

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CARE Ratings has reaffirmed stable outlook credit rating for Jindal Power, a subsidiary of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL).

"CARE has reaffirmed stable outlook credit rating of A- (Single A minus) to Jindal Power which operates the 3400 MW OP Jindal Super Thermal Power Plant at Tamnar, Chhattisgarh," JSPL said in a statement on Friday.

According to information on CARE Ratings website, instruments with CARE A rating are considered to have adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

Such instruments carry low credit risk, while the modifier (-) reflects comparative standing within the category.

The 'stable' outlook indicates expected stability (or retention) of the credit ratings in the medium term.

JSPL further said the reaffirmation of the rating was amid cost competitiveness of the company's power plants and their favourable location leading to competitive variable cost.

"The ratings also derive comfort from revenue visibility from medium/long term PPAs (power purchase agreements) in place for its capacity and demonstrated ability of the company to enter into short-term PPAs and undertake merchant sales at remunerative tariffs," it added.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 02:55 pm

