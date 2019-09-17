CARE Ratings downgrades Rana Kapoor's Morgan Credits that owns 3% of Yes Bank: Report

Rating agency CARE has downgraded Rana Kapoor-owned Morgan Credits, that is also a promoter entity of Yes Bank, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The rating has been downgraded to BBB- from A-.

Morgan Credits and Yes Capital, the two promoter shareholders of Yes Bank, owning 3.03 percent and 3.26 percent stake, respectively, had recently written to the surveillance departments of BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) alleging that short sellers are hammering the stock by spreading negative messages about the bank. Moneycontrol is in possession of a copy of the letter.