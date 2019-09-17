App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CARE Ratings downgrades Rana Kapoor's Morgan Credits that owns 3% of Yes Bank: Report

Morgan Credits and Yes Capital, are the two promoter shareholders of Yes Bank.

Rana Kapoor
Rana Kapoor
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rating agency CARE has downgraded Rana Kapoor-owned Morgan Credits, that is also a promoter entity of Yes Bank, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The rating has been downgraded to BBB- from A-.

Morgan Credits and Yes Capital, the two promoter shareholders of Yes Bank, owning 3.03 percent and 3.26 percent stake, respectively, had recently written to the surveillance departments of BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) alleging that short sellers are hammering the stock by spreading negative messages about the bank. Moneycontrol is in possession of a copy of the letter.

Close
The Yes Bank stock, which was trading around Rs 275 in April, is now down to around Rs 65. The controversial exit of Rana Kapoor and a sharp deterioration in the financial performance of the bank have been the major reasons for the decline in the stock price.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 09:52 pm

tags #Business #Rana Kapoor #Yes Bank

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.