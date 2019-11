CARE, CRISIL downgrade Vodafone Idea but share price up 6%

Vodafone Idea beat ratings downgrade to see its share price rise more than 6 percent intraday on November 25.

Care Ratings Limited (CARE) downgraded its rating on long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures from CARE A- to CARE BBB-.

The outlook remained as credit watch with negative implications.

CRISIL has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,500 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services Limited (VMSL) from CRISIL BBB + to CRISIL BBB - with rating watch with negative implications.

The downgrade is on account of substantial impact on the financial risk profile in face of the potential payout against the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability and continued weak operating performance.

Vodafone, along with Bharti Airtel, has moved the Supreme Court to review its AGR order.

At 13:39 hours, Vodafone Idea Limited was quoting at Rs 6.82, up Rs 0.26, or 3.96 percent on the BSE.