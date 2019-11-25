CARE, CRISIL downgrade Vodafone Idea but share price up 6%

CARE has downgraded its rating on long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures from CARE A- to CARE BBB-.
Vodafone Idea beat ratings downgrade to see its share price rise more than 6 percent intraday on November 25.
Care Ratings Limited (CARE) downgraded its rating on long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures from CARE A- to CARE BBB-.The outlook remained as credit watch with negative implications.
CRISIL has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,500 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services Limited (VMSL) from CRISIL BBB + to CRISIL BBB - with rating watch with negative implications.
Vodafone, along with Bharti Airtel, has moved the Supreme Court to review its AGR order.