Carbon imperialism | Emissions in emerging markets reaching tipping point

More than half a century ago, India’s founding fathers took to setting ablaze foreign-made goods as a sign of defiance to the economic imperialism of the British. Today, India burns more fuel than ever to produce goods for the export market. The tide has turned. And so has the planet.

In the heyday of the Industrial Revolution, Great Britain used to source raw materials from its colonies to feed the newly-mechanised factories back home. The goods churned out from such institutions was shipped back to the colonies where they had a stranglehold on policy matters. It was a win-win strategy.

In the intervening years, the balance of trade changed. The developed countries, which were quick to embrace industrialization, have now trained their guns on highly sophisticated emerging technologies such as information technology. Unsurprisingly, they are also at the vanguard of renewable energy adoption.

The demographic dividend of developing countries has made them an attractive destination for foreign capital. Multinational firms now outsource the nuts-and-bolts of their manufacturing operations to developing countries while retaining control over design and research patents. Dickensian poverty has been eliminated to a large extent in the West.

The gradual migration of manufacturing jobs to emerging markets is not an isolated event. Cities in China and India rank among the most polluted in the world. The inflow of foreign capital is coming at the cost of the environment. With the shift to renewable energy unable to keep pace with economic growth in developing countries, their carbon footprints have grown bigger over the years. But they have big boots to fill.

The environmental accounting research firm, KGM & Associates and Global Efficiency Intelligence, in a recent report concluded that 20 percent of India’s carbon emissions were linked to its export market. The organization studied the “embodied emissions” associated with global trade. The report was prepared using supply-chain data for over 15,000 sectors in 189 countries, encompassing emissions from all processes involved in the manufacture of a product or service.

Developing countries grappling with pollution and climate change have already taken the initiative to make the transition to clean energy, but they might have to cut back on production to meet the goals set by multilateral organizations. Environmental accounting norms might also have to be tweaked to render a more realistic picture of carbon emissions.

When countries report their total emission, they take into account only that accrued from the manufacture of goods for domestic consumption. Emissions for imported goods are excluded in the existing accounting mechanism. If this were not the case, the professed gains made by developing countries in curbing emissions under the Kyoto Protocol would be undone.

India and China have been growing at a fast clip in the past few years, servicing global demand. But globalization and its discontents, manifested through carbon imperialism, could pose a threat to their environments, and affect the quality of life of its citizens.

In 2017, China accounted for almost half the coal mined globally. It is also the largest consumer of coal. The Chinese economy is a big coal guzzler. Coal, equivalent to as much as 1892.6 million metric tonnes of oil, was consumed by factories and power stations in the country. In comparison, the US’ coal dependence amounts to only 17.54 percent that of China. India is the second-largest consumer of coal, with the equivalent of 424 million metric tonnes of oil, being used to power the economy.

The report by KGM & Associates shows that the US, China, Japan and Germany were the top importers of carbon dioxide in 2015. Interestingly, China is also the top exporter of carbon dioxide, while India comes in at the fourth place.

However, China is a net exporter of carbon dioxide. Its factories emitted 1.48 gigatonnes (Gt) of carbon dioxide in 2015 towards the manufacture of goods for the export market. This exceeds the total import tally of the US, and also that of many European countries considered cumulatively, justifying China’s moniker as the shop floor of the world.

The findings of the report raise the question of accountability. If the supply chain is being refashioned without a change in the concentration of wealth, manufacturing will be offloaded to the developing world, as will the burden of environmental costs, rendering multilateral climate change conferences a farcical exercise.

The Global Carbon Project categorizes countries’ carbon dioxide emissions in two — production and consumption emissions. This helps in drawing a distinction between the carbon dioxide emitted towards the manufacturing of goods meant for domestic consumption as well as also emissions arising from producing goods to be sold elsewhere.

Wealthy OECD countries consume significantly greater emissions than they emit within their borders. In other words, consumerism in wealthy countries is at the cost of outsourcing environmental pollution to the developing world.

Production emissions have remained static in OECD countries over the past couple of decades. On the other hand, emissions have almost doubled for developing countries, with emissions towards production overtaking that on the consumption front. In this context, emissions cannot be viewed as a surrogate metric for economic development. The economies of OECD countries overshadow that of their peers in the developing world, and the standard of living is also vastly different.

The divergence in the emission patterns of these two cohorts can be down to a transfer of production away from wealthier countries. However, some world leaders believe that the economic cost of foregoing revenue from manufacturing to the third world is too significant to overlook. Climate change naysayers are also making a comeback. US President Donald Trump has expressed his intent to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

In his electoral campaign, he claimed that Americans got the goods they wanted, while China got the jobs. However, the Chinese have also had to contend with the pollution caused by the attrition of jobs in the global marketplace.

Carbon imperialism is also emerging as trigger for many ailments. Air pollution reportedly truncates the life spans of Indians by 1.5 years, according to a paper published in the journal Environment Science and Technology Letters.

While the government has taken steps to promote the renewable energy sector, the existing infrastructure still remains inadequate to power a complete transition to green technologies such as electric vehicles. Without engineering a change in the country’s energy mix, efforts at weaning away end users from fossil fuels will remain an exercise in futility.

India’s embodied emissions have picked up pace since the turn of the decade, as per the study by KGM & Associates. Ironically, it found that 44 percent of emissions in the manufacture of khadi and handloom textiles was induced by foreign demand, a far cry from the pre-Independence days. Leather products, industrial machinery and automobiles remain the other sectors where exports have contributed to emissions in a big way.

The leather has been in the news after being repeatedly chided by the Supreme Court for pollution in the vicinity of the Taj Mahal in Agra, leading to the discolouration of the monument.

The country’s consumption-based emissions dovetailed with the overall territorial emissions for the better part of two decades since the 1970s. However, as the economy opened up after the liberalization reforms of 1991, the two curves began to diverge. India might not command the same share of global exports, but the net import of emissions amounted to 2,55,590 kilotonnes (Kt) of carbon dioxide.