Car/Auto loan in India: Do’s and don’ts, features, benefits and EMI calculator

Today, owning a car is no longer a luxury, but more a necessity. Fortunately, people have made the possibility of buying their dream car through a car loan from a reputed bank.

All leading private and public sector banks provide car loans at competitive rates of interests. Through these loans, you can buy your dream car – whether hatchback, sedan, or luxury and pay off the loan over a period of time.

Features and benefits



Instead of buying a car from your savings, you can avail a car loan to buy a better vehicle



Once you qualify for a car loan, you can buy the vehicle immediately



You can repay the loan over a period of time



The car serves as the collateral for the loan. This means that if you fail to pay your EMI, then chances of your car getting repossessed by the bank is high. Therefore, it’s suggested not to default on your car loan payment.



You can avail a car loan easier than other loans, but this also depends on the bank issuing you the loan



Car loans come with a fixed interest rate option i.e. you can pay a fixed amount during the entire duration of your loan repayment process



Maximum loan amount can be 100 per cent of your vehicle’s on-road price. The repayment period is usually between 5 and 10 years.



Opting for a car loan

If you avail a car loan, you will be provided with a list of features and benefits While all banks have a different set of features and benefits that makes their car loan unique, these are the common set of features and benefits you will be given if you avail a car loan

Buying a car, especially if you're someone at the start of your career can be expensive. Secondly, if you do have the funds and buy a car, it may result you getting on the Income Tax Department's radar. If you buy a car with a car loan, you have the advantage of building on your credit history by paying the amount on time. This can help you avail loans in future.

Do's and Don'ts while applying for a car loan

- Compare the loans offered by all banks and NBFCs and choose the one that suits your requirements the best- Compare the rates of interest and see if you have a fixed and floating rate of interest option- Be smart about the car you wish to buy. If you're starting your career, you may want to buy a smaller vehicle as buying a bigger vehicle may result in it being difficult for you to repay the loan- Read the terms and conditions, and the hidden fees and charges- Decide on the insurance

- Never apply to multiple banks, as it will negatively impact your credit score

Car Loan EMI Calculator

A car loan EMI calculator will aid you in deciding the EMI amount you can pay for your vehicle. This way, you can manage your finances accordingly. These calculators are easy to access and provide quick results without the need to do any manual calculations, thus making the process of loan planning easier for you.

Using a car loan EMI calculator is easy. First find out of the price of the car and the model you want to purchase and figure out how much down payment you can make. Subtract that from the price of the car to get at the amount of loan you need. Speak to different banks and find out the best interest rate on a car loan. Then choose a tenure that suits you. Input all these data in a car loan calculator and it will show you the EMI that you need to pay. You can also check MoneyControl’s Car Loan EMI calculator here.

Getting your loan approved faster

Check Your Credit Report

Several organisations give you the option to check your credit report without any charge once a year. Through a credit report, you can check your standing and eligibility in acquiring a credit card or a loan. In case you have a poor report, then chances of your loan getting rejected is high, so it’s important to have a good credit rating to avail a loan – whether it’s home, car, or personal.

Pay your bills on time

One thing you need to ensure that your loan is approved is a good credit score. You can achieve this by paying your credit card bills on time or your monthly EMIs on the stipulated date. In case you have a poor credit score, you can improve it by paying your bills on time for at least six months prior to the loan application. This will ensure that you get a loan easily.

Don’t borrow too much

By paying a larger amount upfront as down payment, you can reduce the loan amount, which means that it will easy to pay it off quickly. Remember, a small loan amount means smaller EMIs or a shorter payment schedule.

Choose a loan plan that fits your budget

Ensure that you choose a loan scheme that enables you to easily pay off the EMI of the car loan at the earliest. If you’re already paying EMIs for a loan, ensure that you don’t feel broke at the end of the month by just paying loans.

Read the terms and conditions carefully

Each loan has a specific set of terms and conditions. It is important to read these conditions carefully, as it will help you choose one loan over the other

Get car insurance

While offering a loan, the main concern of banks and NBFCs is not to incur any losses. Therefore, having a full-cover insurance is a requirement for many organisations before sanctioning a car loan as it helps recover the balance debt in case there is an accident wherein the borrower is at fault.

FAQs

I’ve applied for a car loan. How much funding will I get?

What happens if I prepay the entire loan amount before the due date?

Which car models are financed by car loans?

What are the commonly available car loan repayment tenures?