Car sales surge to a record in 2022 on year-end boost 

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Discounts and more year-end dispatches to showrooms by carmarkers ahead of impending price hikes boost Passenger Vehicle sales.  

Image Credit: Pixabay

Domestic passenger vehicles sales surged 23 percent to a record of 3.793 million units in 2022 as carmakers dispatched more vehicles to showrooms in December before impending prices hikes in the New Year.

Discounts by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) also gave sales a boost in December.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Manish Singhania told Moneycontrol: “Overall, the industry is looking positive in December and we do expect decent growth happening across segments. In the PV space, we expect a single digit YoY growth during this month.”

Hyundai Motor India reported 20.2 percent growth last month at 38,831 units compared to 32,312 units in the year-ago month.

The company also registered record sales of 552, 511 units in 2022, an increase of 9.4 percent YoY.

Commenting on the 2022 performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said: “Despite strong headwinds in the last few years, we have continued to challenge existing boundaries and establish new Industry benchmarks.”