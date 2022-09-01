Car sales show brisk growth in August, further rise seen from festive demand

live bse live

Indian carmaking industry’s sales remained on an upswing in August as companies enhanced their dispatches ahead of the festive season. Furthermore, improved semiconductor availability and softening of raw material prices boosted the confidence of all the automakers. As a result, the top five carmakers sustained their growth momentum.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) saw a total sales of 165,173 units (Domestic + Exports) in August 2022, which was 26.37 percent higher than 130,699 units sold during the same month last year. During last month, the sale of passenger vehicles went up by 30 percent to 134,166 units as compared to 103,187 units sold in August 2021.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," MSIL said.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd registered a 5.3 percent increase in its total sales at 62,210 units in August as against 59,068 units sold in the same period last year. During last month, its domestic sales rose 6 percent to 49,510 units against 46,866 units in August 2021.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With the continuously improving semi- conductor situation, supplies continue to go up enabling us to serve our beloved customers with their car in the festival season that has kicked off in India with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Tata Motors too reported positive growth in sales performance, as it managed to sell a total of 47,166 cars (both ICE and electric) in August 2022, as against 28,018 units in the same month last year. While in the passenger vehicle ICE category, the company reported a 60 percent growth in numbers at 43,321 units (26,996 units in August’21), it reported a whopping sales growth of 276 percent in EV category by delivering 3,845 units (1,022 units in August’21)

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) saw an 87 percent year-on-year growth in domestic passenger vehicles (PV) sales at 29,852 units vis-à-vis 15,973 units in the same period last year. Incidentally, SUV sales too were also up by 87 percent from 15,786 units in August 2021 to 29,516 units in August 2022.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “August was a very exciting month with launches across many segments for us. Demand across our portfolio remains strong and is enhanced with blockbuster launches of Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and new Bolero MaXX Pik-up.”

Kia India clocked 22,322 units of sales in August 2022, reporting year-on-year growth of 33.27 percent over the corresponding month last year.

Commenting on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, "We have been observing upward sales momentum since the beginning of this year, and it is a good sign for the Indian automotive market. Comparing the quarters, our monthly average so far for Q3 of 2022 stands at 7.8 percent over Q2 and 10.9 percent over Q1 of this year, indicating gradual improvement in supply chain constraints and healthy consumer sentiment. With the demand and supply curve staying positive, we are optimistic that an excellent festive season in terms of sales is ahead of us."