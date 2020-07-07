App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Caplin Point Labs' subsidiary inks distribution pact with Xellia Pharmaceuticals for 5 injectables in the US

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Drug firm Caplin Point Laboratories on Tuesday said its subsidiary has entered into a distribution agreement with Xellia Pharmaceuticals for five injectable products in the US.

The first product is expected to be launched shortly, while approvals for the remaining are expected in the next 12-18 months, Caplin Point Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

"Caplin Steriles Limited (a Subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd) has entered into a private label distribution agreement with Xellia Pharmaceuticals for five generic injectable abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) in the US," it said.

Caplin Point Laboratories Chairman C C Paarthipan said the company has partnered with Xellia which has a long standing track record of commercial success in the US for injectable products.

"These ANDAs are under Caplin Steriles name and Xellia will be commercialising them in the US," he added.

Peter Karas, Xellia's Vice President Global Business Development said "Caplin Steriles' focus on these essential medicines and their robust supply chain fits well with our track record of providing a consistent supply and growing list of essential medicines to patients in the US".

Xellia Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Denmark, is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and commercialising anti-infective treatments against serious and often life-threatening bacterial and fungal infections.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories were trading 0.97 percent higher at Rs 343.95 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Business #Caplin Point Laboratories #Health #Xellia Pharmaceuticals

