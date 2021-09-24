MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Caplin Point Lab's CRO arm completes USFDA audit with 'nil' observations

In a regulatory filing, Caplin Point Laboratories said Amaris Clinicals located at Chennai, has completed a virtual audit from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with ''nil'' observations.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST

"We remain on track for filing our second product, another oncology biosimilar in the regulated markets, in this calendar year," said Dr. Satakarni Makkapati, CEO of CuraTeQ. [Representative image]

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Caplin Point Laboratories on Friday said the US health regulator has completed a virtual audit of its clinical research organisation division, Amaris Clinicals, and it ended with zero observations.

In a regulatory filing, Caplin Point Laboratories said Amaris Clinicals located at Chennai, has completed a virtual audit from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with ''nil'' observations.

"It is an excellent milestone for our group, and shows our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance at all our units," Caplin Point Laboratories Chairman C C Paarthipan said.

Amaris Clinical is capable of performing clinical studies for submissions to various regulators, Caplin Point Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories were trading at Rs 890 per scrip on BSE, down 0.59 percent from its previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Caplin Point Lasb's #Companies #CRO #USFDA
first published: Sep 24, 2021 02:20 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.