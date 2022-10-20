CapitaLand Investment partners with CII-IGBC to achieve net-zero emission by 2050​

Global real estate investment manager CapitaLand Investment (CLI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to bolster the net-zero movement in the country.

Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO, India Business Parks, CLI, signed the MoU with Gurmit Singh Arora, Chairman, IGBC at the 21st CII-IGBC Green Building Congress held in Hyderabad.

Nagabhushanam said, "Our net-zero commitment in India augments CLI’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Together with CII-IGBC, we will strive for our assets to be net-zero-certified and advance the movement in the real estate industry in India.”

As part of the agreement, IGBC will train CLI staff members to apply net-zero principles at its properties around India and work together to raise awareness among industry stakeholders. Additionally, IGBC will assist CapitaLand assets in achieving net-zero outcomes for carbon emissions, waste management, and water and energy usage.

IGBC has designated CLI's forthcoming International Tech Park Chennai - Radial Road (ITPC-RR) as the country's first net-zero business park. Energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste management -- all will be covered by ITPC-provisional RR's net-zero accreditation, which is still under development.

Dr C Velan, City Head, Business Parks Chennai, and Head, India Property Management, CLI, said, "We have also collaborated with like-minded partners to make the net-zero certification possible, and we will continue our net-zero commitment to roll the certification out to our other assets in the country."