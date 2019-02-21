App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Capital requirement of PSBs to shrink to about Rs 25,000 crore in FY20: Moody's

Moody's Vice-President and Senior Credit Officer Alka Anbarasu said the capital infusions will help the PSBs meet regulatory capital requirements and improve provisioning coverage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Moody's Investors Service on February 21 said the government fund requirements of public sector banks will shrink substantially to about Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 crore in the year ending March 2020 (fiscal 2020) on improving asset quality.

The government on February 20 announced to pump in an additional Rs 48,239 crore in 12 public sector banks (PSBs) in this fiscal to help them maintain regulatory capital requirements and finance growth plans. In the current financial year, Rs 1,00,958 crore has been infused into these banks.

"Moody's estimates that PSBs will require a total of about Rs 20,000-25,000 crore in external capital in fiscal 2020 to maintain CET-1 (common equity Tier-1) ratios of about 8.5 percent. This is a significant reduction from the Rs 1.96 lakh crore infused by the government in the past two years," it said in a statement.

The recent capital infusion will improve solvency of banks, but not fully resolve legacy problem loans, Moody's said.

related news

"The latest government capital infusions will improve the solvency of the banks, and significantly boost their provisions for non-performing loans. However, large volumes of legacy problem loans have yet to be resolved," it added.

Moody's Vice-President and Senior Credit Officer Alka Anbarasu said the capital infusions will help the PSBs meet regulatory capital requirements and improve provisioning coverage.

In addition, the capital infusions will lead to stronger PSBs having sufficient capital to support credit growth, with some banks able to raise capital from the equity markets as their financial improve, which will reduce the need for future capital injections from the government.

However, many weaker banks will continue to find it difficult to generate sufficient capital internally to meet their capital needs, Anbarasu said.

"We believe the government remains committed to resolving the PSBs' capital needs and will provide capital for them in fiscal 2020; although the government has not included any such plan in its annual budget for the year," Moody's said.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #Business #India #Moodys

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.