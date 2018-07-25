Capital infusion in 5 PSBs to be credit positive, help meet regulatory requirements: Moody's

The fund infusion in five weak public sector banks will be credit positive and strengthen their capitalisation, according to global rating agency Moody’s Investor Service.

On July 19, the government announced the first round of budgetary capital infusions into five public-sector banks (PSBs) – namely Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab National Bank.

“The infusions are credit positive and will strengthen the banks' capitalisation…These banks' Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios were the weakest among all public-sector banks as of fiscal 2018, which ended March 31, 2018, and were at the risk of breaching the minimum regulatory capital requirement of 5.5 percent under the Basel III norms,” Moody’s said in a report.

Moody’s further expects the five banks to have losses in fiscal 2019, “albeit somewhat smaller than their losses for fiscal 2018”.

"The losses are due to the elevated credit costs as the banks continue to provide for their large stock of nonperforming loans. As such, depending on their financial performance during the rest of the year, these banks may require additional capital support from the Indian government to meet the minimum regulatory thresholds," it said.

Of the Rs 11,337 crore capital infusion plan, Allahabad Bank will get Rs 1,790 crore, Andhra Bank to get Rs 2,019 crore, Corporation Bank to receive Rs 2,555 crore, Indian Overseas Bank will get Rs 2,157 crore and Punjab National Bank will be given Rs 2,816 crore.

It is a part of the government’s budgetary capital allocation plan of Rs 65,000 crore into 21 PSBs in the fiscal year 2018-19.

“The infused capital is 0.6 - 2.0 percent of the banks’ risk-weighted assets (RWAs) as of fiscal 2018. After the new capital infusion, we expect that these banks' CET1 ratios will be above 5.5 percent, which is the minimum capital requirement under the Basel III norms in India,” the rating agency said.

It further added, “The additional capital will also lower the risk of Andhra and PNB breaching the write-down trigger on outstanding Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities. As of fiscal 2018, Andhra disclosed Rs 2,200 crore of Basel III-compliant AT1 securities and PNB disclosed Rs 5,300 crore.”