Capital Foods to invest Rs 100 crore on brand development in FY21

General Atlantic-backed Capital Foods said it will be investing Rs 100 crore for brand development across categories. "We are very serious about brand development and will be investing Rs 100 crore on our brands this fiscal," its chief executive Navin Tewari said over phone.

The company, which also counts on Invus Group as its biggest investor, is very serious about protecting its trademark and reporting infringements on the same, he said.

Tewari said the company, which has developed the popular 'Ching's Secreat Schezwan Chutney', has recently won an interim relief from the Bombay High Court against local rival Damai International.

The court ruling establishes its exclusivity over the usage of "Schezwan Chutney", Tewari said, adding that the company had registered a trademark over the brand in 2012 itself.

As per the court relief, a warehouse in Maharashtra storing goods which were infringing upon the company's trademarks was raided on July 10 and has also been sealed, he said.

He said there is a great demand for the chutney and sales have been growing at 25 per cent despite the lockdown.

The chutney brand's sales had grown 25 per cent last fiscal to Rs 100 crore and it will be Rs 150 crore in FY21, Tewari said, adding that there is a greater appetite for the brand now.

The company's overall turnover in FY20 was Rs 550 crore and at Rs 100 crore, the chutney brand contributed sizably to the topline, he said.

At present, the company manufactures the chutney in Nashik in Maharashtra and Haryana's Panipat.