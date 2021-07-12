Capgemini’s fleet to be 100 percent electric by 2030

French IT major Capgemini will order only electric vehicles for its 12,000-vehicle company fleet and stop with the purchase of new pure diesel or petrol vehicles with immediate effect as it transitions to a fully electric fleet by 2030.

Capgemini has also joined the EV100 global initiative that brings together companies making the switch to electric vehicles (EVs). Over 100 companies from around the world including Zomato and Amazon have made a commitment to switch their fleet to EVs or install charging for staff and customers by 2030.

As a part of this initiative, Capgemini has agreed new contracts with selected leasing companies and car manufacturers that offer EVs and hybrid vehicles, the company said in a statement. Around 13 percent of the most polluting cars in Capgemini’s fleet will disappear this year, and a further 24 percent in 2022. By the end of 2022, over 50 percent of the firm’s fleet will be hybrid or electric, and 100 percent by the end of 2025, the company said in the statement.

Alongside the fleet transition, the company said that it is also significantly increasing its investment in electric charging points and is committed to switching to 100 percent renewable electricity for its operations by 2025 as part of its global corporate renewable energy commitment, RE100.

Capgemini’s membership of EV100 will add further substance to the Group’s transition to net zero through access to mutual learning and dialog, along with public commitments to EVs. Members of EV100 work together to drive the wider sustainable transformation agenda and inspire government policy change towards adoption of electric vehicles.

Vincent Moreau, Global Head of Real Estate at Capgemini, said in a statement, “This initiative is a critical step in our transition to an EV fleet. We are looking forward to joining with other organizations through the EV100, to share best practice and achieve the scale and speed needed to realize our net zero ambition by 2030.”