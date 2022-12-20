Capacit'e Infraprojects wins order worth Rs 117 crore from DLF

Representative Image

Capacit'e Infraprojects, an EPC company, has bagged an order worth Rs 117 crore from DLF Limited (Delhi Land & Finance) for construction of DLF Avenue mall in Panaji, Goa.

"The order inflow for the current financial year, along with our existing order book gives us confidence to deliver good growth in coming quarters," said the company in a press release.

Rahul Katyal, managing director, said, "Capacit'e Infraprojects has been a preferred construction company for leading corporates in India. In line with this thought, DLF entrusted responsibility for their mall project 'DLF Avenue' in Panaji, Goa. This project helps Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited to enter a new geography in Western India."