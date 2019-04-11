Capacit'e Infraprojects secures around Rs 400 cr orders from Oberoi Realty, K Raheja Corp

Construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects has bagged orders worth around Rs 400 crore in Mumbai from two real estate developers, Oberoi Realty and K Raheja Corp, sources said. After securing these two orders, the company's total order book has reached around Rs 7,700 crore.

Capacit'e has got an order from K Raheja Corp for construction work of a commercial project at Worli. It has also bagged a contract for Oberoi Realty's Sky City project at Borivali.

The company had recently bagged a Rs 483-crore project from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for redevelopment of a hospital.

Capacit'e provides end-to-end construction services for housing, commercial hospitals, hotels and industrial projects.