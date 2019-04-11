Capacit'e Infraprojects secures around Rs 400 cr orders from Oberoi Realty, K Raheja Corp

Capacit'e has got an order from K Raheja Corp for construction work of a commercial project at Worli. It has also bagged a contract for Oberoi Realty's Sky City project at Borivali.
Construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects has bagged orders worth around Rs 400 crore in Mumbai from two real estate developers, Oberoi Realty and K Raheja Corp, sources said. After securing these two orders, the company's total order book has reached around Rs 7,700 crore.
The company had recently bagged a Rs 483-crore project from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for redevelopment of a hospital.