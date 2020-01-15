App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 407 crore order in Mumbai

According to a BSE filing, it has received the order from Integrated Unit (PW) division for construction of a multi-storey super specialty hospital building at Sir J J Hospital campus in Byculla, Mumbai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Capacit'e Infraprojects on Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 407 crore for construction of a hospital building in Mumbai.

According to a BSE filing, it has received the order from Integrated Unit (PW) division for construction of a multi-storey super specialty hospital building at Sir J J Hospital campus in Byculla, Mumbai.

The contract value of Rs 407.16 crore excludes GST, and the project will be completed on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode, the filing added.

Close

"We are delighted to add another reputed client to our order book. We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines," company's Managing Director Rahul Katyal said.

related news

With an order book which provides revenue visibility of 3.5 to 4 years and a healthy pipeline, the company remains confident of continuing its strong performance in the foreseeable future, Katyal added.

The company has an expertise in construction of super high rise buildings.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 01:08 pm

tags #Business #Capacit'e Infraprojects #Companies #mumbai

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.