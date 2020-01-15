Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 407 crore order in Mumbai

Capacit'e Infraprojects on Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 407 crore for construction of a hospital building in Mumbai.

According to a BSE filing, it has received the order from Integrated Unit (PW) division for construction of a multi-storey super specialty hospital building at Sir J J Hospital campus in Byculla, Mumbai.

The contract value of Rs 407.16 crore excludes GST, and the project will be completed on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode, the filing added.

"We are delighted to add another reputed client to our order book. We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines," company's Managing Director Rahul Katyal said.

With an order book which provides revenue visibility of 3.5 to 4 years and a healthy pipeline, the company remains confident of continuing its strong performance in the foreseeable future, Katyal added.