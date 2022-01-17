Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 231crore work order from Raymond Realty in Mumbai

Representative image

Construction firm Capacit’e Infraprojects on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 231-crore work order from Raymond Realty in Mumbai.

With the latest order, the company’s order book has reached Rs 9,000 crore, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

The scope of the order includes civil core and shell works at Premium Project township at Raymond Limited in Thane, it added.

Rahul Katyal, Managing Director, Capacit’e Infraprojects, said, "We are delighted that Raymond Realty has shown their confidence in us. Without sharing any details, he said: "We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction".

Capacit’e provides end-to-end construction services for housing, commercial hospitals, hotels and industrial projects.