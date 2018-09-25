App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Capacite Infraprojects bags orders worth Rs 675 crore

"Capacit'e Infraprojects has received order from Piramal Realty and Radius Group for a total contract value of Rs 674.75 crore," the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Real estate firm Capacite Infraprojects Tuesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 675 crore from two different clients.

"Capacit'e Infraprojects has received order from Piramal Realty and Radius Group for a total contract value of Rs 674.75 crore," the company said in a BSE filing.

The company said the it has received an order worth Rs 560.90 crore from Piramal Realty and an order worth Rs 113.852 crore from Radius Group.

Shares of Capacit'e Infraprojects were trading 0.28 percent higher at Rs 232 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 11:43 am

