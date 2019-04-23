Capacit'e Infraprojects bags orders worth Rs 342.38 cr

Construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects on Tuesday said it has bagged two orders worth Rs 342.38 crore from private sector clients for construction of commercial and residential buildings at Mumbai.

"The repeat order further reinforces the trust which existing clients place on Capacit'e. We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines," Capacit'e Infraprojects Managing Director Rahul Katyal said.

The company had recently also bagged a Rs 483-crore project from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for redevelopment of a hospital.

Capacit'e provides end-to-end construction services for housing, commercial hospitals, hotels and industrial projects.

Shares of Capacit'e Infraprojects were trading 1.03 percent higher at Rs 231.25 apiece on BSE.