Canva introduces AI-powered tool Assistant among other new features in a major software update

Australian design software company Canva Inc. is launching a number of new features, including a new Brand Hub and a set of AI-powered tools. The company launched the new features and tools during its virtual Canva Create event on March 23.

The company is releasing Assistant, which enables customers to look up design components and provides rapid access to functions. The tool can also provide design advice on graphics and styles that match the desired present design. The platform's AI-powered copywriting assistant, Magic Write, which debuted in December, is one example of an AI-powered design tool that is easily accessible through Assistant.

Canva is accelerating its digital expansion with artificial intelligence tools to compete against Microsoft and Google.

Canva’s 125 million users can now create presentations by writing a description of the slides they want to see. Canva users can also get recommendations for layouts, and translate text in designs to over 100 different languages.

Canva acquired Austrian AI startup Kaleido in 2021 to push generative AI features into its software applications.