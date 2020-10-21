172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|canon-india-has-new-offers-on-cameras-printers-and-other-products-heres-how-you-can-avail-them-5994981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Canon India has new offers on cameras, printers and other products; here's how you can avail them

Any customer who purchases Canon's range of Full Frame cameras can also enjoy an extended 3-year warranty.

Moneycontrol News

To boost sales during the festival season, Canon India has announced several festival offers for customers across its different product lines.

Here's a look at what all is on the table

For those who purchase the Canon EOS M200 DSLR camera, included are a pair of Blaupunkt earbuds worth Rs 7,999 for free.  This offer is of course valid for a limited time and ends on October 31.

Any customer who purchases Canon's range of full frame cameras can also enjoy an extended three-year warranty.

On the occasion of Durga Puja and Navaratri, the company is also introducing attractive EMI and cashback offers.

With many people leaning toward working from home, Canon India will provide offers under ‘India Ka Printer’ campaign. Till October 31, on the purchase of PIXMA G2010 & G3010 customers will get Google Nest Mini along with Wipro smart bulb worth Rs 5,099.

For those who opt to buy the E410, E470 & E3370 line of printers until November 30, they will receive Borosil Hydra Trek Bottle worth Rs 875.

"Individuals and organizations across the world faced extraordinary circumstances this year due to COVID-19, however, we all have shown our resilience and willingness to emerge stronger. With the festive season ahead, these are occasions for everyone to spread happiness all around us and celebrate the spirit of humanity and togetherness,"  said Kazutada Kobayashi, chief executive officer, Canon India, LiveMint reported.

Kobayashi also added that through Canon's pan-India initiatives and customized offers, it hopes to see greater momentum in the market for its products and scale Canon's growth by the end of the year.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 07:16 pm

