App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 355

  • UPA: 90

    (182 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cannot release funds to pay Jet Airways staff, says SBI

Jet Airways, which has around 22,000 employees, has not paid its staff salaries since March.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI), that is leading a consortium of lenders to Jet Airways, has reportedly said it will not be able to release interim funds to pay the company's employee salaries.

SBI is believed to have told the Regional Labour Commissioner (RLC) that it cannot get involved in a clash between the airline’s management and staff, as it is not an equity holder, as per a Hindu BusinessLine report.

The bank said it cannot grant credit facilities to Jet Airways since they are based on cash flows. Since the airline temporarily suspended operations on April 17, it cannot generate sufficient cash flows.

“Where there is no possibility of assured generation of future cash flows, the bank is not in a position to release any funds,” SBI said, in a communication viewed by the paper.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Jet Airways, which has around 22,000 employees, has not paid its staff salaries since March.

Also read: Etihad, Naresh Goyal, Hindujas, AdiGro: Mega alliance may bid to save Jet Airways

SBI also highlighted that the bidding process has not yet conclusively found a new investor for Jet Airways.

“In the absence of a confirmed and binding bid, no assurance of release of funds can be given for the said purpose,” the lender said in the communication to the RLC.

SBI also requested the RLC to not involve it in future conciliation meetings between the airline’s management and employees.

Banks could buy a stake of up to 20 percent in Jet Airways, a media report suggests.

Around 200 Jet Airways’ employees held a protest outside the civil aviation ministry’s office in New Delhi on May 21, demanding a resolution to the airline's troubles and payment of their salaries.

Jet Airways’ pilots and cabin crew have been looking for alternate employment with rival airlines.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 11:03 am

tags #Jet Airways #SBI

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.