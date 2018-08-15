Canara Bank to hire social media agency for customer outreach

Canara Bank plans to hire a social media agency as part of its brand promotion and to reach customers in a better way. The bank is looking for a social media service provider who can assist in creating and managing a strong social media presence as per the prevailing market trend and requirements of the bank, Canara Bank said in a notice.

Currently, the bank's marketing and retail resources wing uses manual methods for managing its social media accounts.

"The bank intends to engage a service provider who can provide social media services and assist in creating and managing a strong social media presence," the bank said detailing the scope of work.

It said the promotion of its products, services, events and campaigns through social media will be in accordance with its overall marketing plan.

The agency will have to manage the bank's account on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram as also the blogs. Canara Bank is already present on twitter and YouTube, as per links available on the bank's website.

The interested parties can submit their bids by August 31, 2018.