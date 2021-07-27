Canara Bank takes one-time settlement route to tackle stress in small-value loans

Syndicate Bank was merged into Canara Bank in April 2020 (File image)

Bengaluru-headquartered Canara Bank said on 27 July that it has taken the one-time settlement (OTS) route to recover small-value unsecured loans during the April-June quarter of FY22. During the quarter, it settled 89,000 loan accounts with a total outstanding of Rs 1,950 crore through OTS deals to recover Rs 1,300 crore, said LV Prabhakar, MD & CEO, Canara Bank.

An OTS typically involves a lender making a settlement with the borrower in an account where chances of full recovery are dim. It involves the lender taking a haircut, or settling for a smaller repayment than what it was due.

“In the last three months, since pandemic impact was there, and most of our borrowers, especially the small borrowers, where security is not there, people have come forward and we have conducted recovery Adalats and various contact programmes with them. We have closed 89,000 OTS proposals,” Prabhakar said.

Canara Bank’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 8.5 percent of its loan book as on 30 June, 2021 from 8.93 percent at the end of March 2021. The net NPA ratio fell to 3.46 percent from 3.82 percent in the previous quarter. A loan is classified as an NPA when it remains unpaid for over 90 days.

The lender’s special mention accounts (SMA-1) loans -- those which have been overdue for between 31 and 60 days -- fell to Rs 4,600 crore, or 0.59 percent, as on 30 June, 2021 from Rs 10,000 crore, or 1.47 percent of loans, as on 31 March 2021. The SMA-2 book, consisting of loans unpaid for 60 to 90 days, rose to Rs 8,300 crore, or 1.06 percent of the loan book, from Rs 5,000 crore at the end of FY21. The ratio of SMA 1 and 2 loans put together was 1.65 percent as on 30 June, as against 2.17 percent as on 31 March,

Canara Bank said.

“Therefore, there is a decreasing trend. However, we are very conscious that in the coming one or two months we should be having more follow-ups of these accounts so that they don’t slip into NPA. We are hopeful that most of these accounts will not slip,” Prabhakar said.

Fresh slippages amounted to Rs 4,391 crore, or 0.69 percent of the book, in Q1FY22 and came mostly from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) accounts which were not fit for restructuring. “These accounts are mostly those where units are not there or borrowers are not going to revive the units or where there is no other alternative because they do not fit into the restructuring scheme. That is why we have classified these as NPAs and we will be proceeding with recovery actions,” Prabhakar said.

Canara Bank made recoveries to the tune of Rs 4,750 crore in Q1FY22, of which Rs 680 crore came from written-off accounts and Rs 2,290 crore came from upgradation of bad loans. Prabhakar said that the bank expects to surpass its guidance of Rs 10,000 crore worthof recoveries for FY22.