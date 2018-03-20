Canara Bank shares tumble after police file charges in new fraud case

Shares in India's Canara Bank tumbled more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning after the country's federal police filed charges against a former chairman of the state-run bank and others over allegations that the officials helped a company defraud the bank of about USD 10.5 million taken in loans over four years ago.

By 0405 GMT, shares in the bank were down 3.80 percent at 254.15 rupees after earlier falling to a low of 250 rupees.

The case is the latest in a string of bank frauds reported to authorities in the aftermath of a sprawling $2 billion fraud that was unearthed weeks ago at Punjab National Bank.