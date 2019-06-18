App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2019 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Canara Bank revives plan to sell stake in Can Fin Homes

Last year, Canara Bank had called off move to divest its entire shareholding in housing finance subsidiary Canfin Homes after receiving lower than expected price quotation.

State-owned Canara Bank June 18 said its board has approved plan to sell part or full stake in housing finance subsidiary Can Fin Homes Ltd (CFHL).

Can Fin Homes has a pan India network of 132 branches, 20 Affordable Housing Loan Centres (AHLCs) and 20 satellite offices with customer base of over 1.2 lakh.

The said permission is subject to disinvest at appropriate time depending on the market conditions and available options, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

First Published on Jun 18, 2019 09:37 pm

