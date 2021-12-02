MARKET NEWS

English
Canara Bank raises Rs 1,500 crore via Basel-III compliant bond

"The bank received total bid amount of Rs 4,699 crore, out of which full issuance of Rs 1,500 crore was accepted at 8.05 per cent,” Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
December 02, 2021 / 05:50 PM IST
 
 
State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.

"Our bank came out with issuance of Rs 1,500 crore of additional tier I bonds on 30th November 2021."

To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Close
Shares of Canara Bank closed at Rs 207.10 apiece on BSE, up 0.15 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Basel-III compliant bond #Business #Canara Bank
first published: Dec 2, 2021 05:50 pm

