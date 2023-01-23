 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Canara Bank Q3 results: Top four highlights from the earnings report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

The lender reported a 91 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to Rs 2882 crore.

Public-sector lender Canara Bank on January 23 announced its results for the quarter ended December 2022. The bank reported a 92 percent rise in net profit and with a good improvement in its assets book.

Here are key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card for the quarter ended December 2022:

Spike in net profit

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the bank recorded a 92 percent rise in net profit to Rs 2,882 crore from Rs 1,502 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) increased 24 percent on-year and operating profit grew 20 percent to Rs 6,952 crore.

Growth in deposits