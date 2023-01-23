Canara Bank Q3 results: Top four highlights from the earnings report

canara_bank_1124_356_46615720

Public-sector lender Canara Bank on January 23 announced its results for the quarter ended December 2022. The bank reported a 92 percent rise in net profit and with a good improvement in its assets book.

Here are key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card for the quarter ended December 2022:

Spike in net profit

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the bank recorded a 92 percent rise in net profit to Rs 2,882 crore from Rs 1,502 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) increased 24 percent on-year and operating profit grew 20 percent to Rs 6,952 crore.

Growth in deposits

The bank’s global deposits stood at Rs 11.6 lakh crore, growing 11.5 percent over the last year.

Domestic deposits grew to Rs 8 lakh crore with 14 percent growth from the corresponding year.

Better asset quality

The gross NPA ratio reduced to 5.89 percent for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 to Rs 50,211 crore from 7.80 percent or Rs 57,013 crore last year.

The net NPA ratio declined to 1.96 percent or Rs 15,992 crores from 2.86 percent or Rs 17,296 crores last year.

The banks provision coverage ratio stood at 86 percent as against 83.26 percent in December 2021.

Rise in sectoral growth

Revenue from retail banking jumped to Rs 12,156 crore from Rs 9,647 crore on-year. The lender's wholesale banking sector saw a rise in revenue to Rs 7,819 crore from Rs 6,898 crore.