Canara Bank MD, CEO R A Sankara Narayanan retires

Public sector lender Canara Bank on Saturday said its Managing Director and CEO R A Sankara Narayanan has retired.
Shares of Canara Bank were trading at Rs 204.50 apiece on BSE, up 0.99 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 11:07 am