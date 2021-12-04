MARKET NEWS

Canara Bank launches limited period offer, home loan now starting at 6.65%

The customers can request Canara Bank for home loan online by scanning the QR code. The bank said that through this online facility, customers will be able to achieve an instant approval.

Moneycontrol News
December 04, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST

Canara Bank on December 4 announced the launch of a limited period offer where customers can avail home loan at an interest rate starting from 6.65 percent per annum.

This offer is applicable to all customers irrespective of the loan amount.

"Along with the attractive rate of interest and quick & hassle free sanction, the Bank has waived processing and documentation charges. This is a great opportunity to get home loan from Canara Bank to derive the benefits of this limited period offer," the bank said in a release.

In addition, the customers can request the bank for home loan online by scanning the QR code. The bank said that through this online facility, customers will be able to achieve an instant approval.

‘Scan & apply’, ‘get instant approval’ is also available for car loan, education loan, gold loan and personal loan, added the release.

On December 3, the state-owned Canara Bank announced that it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.
Moneycontrol News
