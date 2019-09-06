App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 09:28 PM IST

Canara Bank invites bids to sell 30% stake in Can Fin Homes

The decision to invite bids comes ahead of amalgamation of Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank.

State-owned Canara Bank on September 6 invited bids to sell 30 per cent stake in its housing finance subsidiary Can Fin Homes Ltd (CFHL). Bids have been invited through merchant bankers for sale of 3,99,30,365 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, constituting 29.99 per cent, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The decision to invite bids comes ahead of amalgamation of Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank.

Last year, Canara Bank had called off move to divest entire shareholding in housing finance subsidiary Can Fin Homes after receiving lower than expected price quotation.

Can Fin Homes has a pan India network of 132 branches, 20 affordable housing loan centres (AHLCs) and 20 satellite offices with customer base of over 1.2 lakh.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 09:25 pm

#Business #Can Fin Homes Ltd #Canara Bank #Market news

