Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 01:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Canara Bank drags GTL group to NCLT

While GTL has defaulted on Rs 459 crore loans from the bank, GTL Infrastructure owes Rs 541 crore to the lender.

State-run Canara Bank has moved taken telecom infrastructure player GTL to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after the company defaulted on its debt repayment.

While GTL has defaulted on Rs 459 crore loans from the bank, GTL Infrastructure owes Rs 541 crore to the lender.

"Canara Bank has filed an application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process against GTL and GTL Infrastructure," the companies said in separate filings to exchanges.

GTL, however, claimed that it is a victim of consolidation in the telecom sector. The last of such circumstances occurred in the last 12 months which saw the unprecedented shut down of three major operators Aircel, Tata Teleservices and Reliance Communications as well as the forced consolidation of Vodafone and Idea and Telenor and Bharti Airtel GTL said in the statement.

These events, which have been entirely beyond the control of the management, have had a material and adverse impact on the operations and prospects of the company, the company said.

As of March 2018, GTL had debt of Rs 6,502.44 crore while that of GTL Infrastructure had Rs 4,956.4 crore.

GTL shares were trading down around 2 percent at Rs 5.79 on the BSE at 1300 hrs, while GTL Infra was trading down at 5 percent at Rs 1.35.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 01:29 pm

