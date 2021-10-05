MARKET NEWS

Canara Bank cuts MCLR by up to 15 bps from October 7

Most of the consumer loans such as personal, auto and home are priced on the basis of the one-year MCLR.

PTI
October 05, 2021 / 10:01 PM IST
 
 
State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday announced an up to 15 basis points cut in its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR).

The bank has decided to reduce the MCLR for one-year tenor by 10 basis points to 7.25 percent effective from October 7, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank has lowered MCLR on overnight and one-month tenors by 0.15 percent to 6.55 percent.

Meanwhile, DCB Bank also reduced its MCLR by 0.05 percent across tenors, effective from October 6.
first published: Oct 5, 2021 10:01 pm

