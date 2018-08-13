App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Canara Bank, Bank of India non-executive chairmen get extension

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved renomination of Thothala Narayanasamy Manoharan as part-time non-official director.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Centre today extended the terms of non-executive chairmen of Canara Bank and Bank of India for two years, according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved renomination of Thothala Narayanasamy Manoharan as part-time non-official director on the board of Canara Bank for two years with effect from tomorrow, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The ACC has also extended his term as the non-executive chairman of the bank's board for the same period, it said. Similarly, Gopalaraman Padmanabhan has been renominated as part-time non-official director on the board of Bank of India for two years with effect from tomorrow, the order said.

His term as the non-executive chairman of Bank of India has also been extended for the period, the ministry said.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #Bank Of India #Business #Canara Bank #Companies #Gopalaraman Padmanabhan #Thothala Narayanasamy Manoharan

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.