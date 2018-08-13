Canara Bank, Bank of India non-executive chairmen get extension

The Centre today extended the terms of non-executive chairmen of Canara Bank and Bank of India for two years, according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved renomination of Thothala Narayanasamy Manoharan as part-time non-official director on the board of Canara Bank for two years with effect from tomorrow, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The ACC has also extended his term as the non-executive chairman of the bank's board for the same period, it said. Similarly, Gopalaraman Padmanabhan has been renominated as part-time non-official director on the board of Bank of India for two years with effect from tomorrow, the order said.

His term as the non-executive chairman of Bank of India has also been extended for the period, the ministry said.