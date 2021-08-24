MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Canara Bank allots over 16.73 crore shares in Rs 2,500 crore QIP

The QIP opened on August 17 and closed on August 23, 2021.

PTI
August 24, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST
Canara Bank, India's third largest PSU lender (File image)

Canara Bank, India's third largest PSU lender (File image)

State-run Canara Bank on Tuesday said it has approved allotment of over 16.73 crore shares in the Rs 2,500 crore qualified institutions placement (QIP) that closed a day earlier.

The QIP opened on August 17 and closed on August 23, 2021.

The sub-committee of the board, capital planning process of the board of directors of the bank, at its meeting held on August 24, 2021, approved the allotment of 16,73,92,032 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 149.35 per equity share, aggregating up to Rs 2,500 crore, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the paid-up equity share capital of the bank stands increased to Rs 1,814.13 crore from Rs 1,646.74 crore, it said.

A total of seven investors have been allotted more than 5 percent of the equity offered in the QIP issue, said the Bengaluru-based lender.

Close

LIC subscribed to 15.91 percent; BNP Paribas Arbitrage 12.55 percent; Societe Generale 7.97 percent; Indian Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance - 6.37 percent each.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 6.16 percent of the shares issued in QIP and Volrado Venture Partners Fund II 6.05 percent.

Canara Bank stock traded at Rs 154.80 apiece on BSE, up by 1.31 percent from its previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Canara Bank #Companies #QIP
first published: Aug 24, 2021 02:38 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.