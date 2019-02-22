App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Canadian fund Omers picks up 22.4% in L&T arm for Rs 870 cr

The investment marks Omers' first investment in the infrastructure space in the county, the company said in a statement on Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Canadian fund Omers Infrastructure has acquired a 22.4 percent stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects-sponsored IndInfravit Trust (IndInfravit) for Rs 870 crore.

The investment marks Omers' first investment in the infrastructure space in the county, the company said in a statement on Friday.

IndInfravit holds a portfolio of five operational toll road projects, spread across Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, which were constructed and are being operated by L&T IDPL, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro.

"IndInfravit is a well-managed core infrastructure asset. This investment provides an attractive entry point for us into India, alongside well-trusted partners," Omers Asia managing director Bruce Crane said.

related news

He further said the company looks forward to working constructively with the other unit-holders, management and all local stakeholders to grow this platform in the coming years.

IndInfravit's unitholders include Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Allianz Capital Partners, L&T IDPL and a few other institutional investors.

"The investment in IndInfravit marks not only our first infrastructure investment in India, but also demonstrates our commitment to investing in the Asia-Pacific region following our office opening in Singapore in 2018," Omers executive vice-president Ralph Berg said.

He further said the investment in IndInfravit aligns with its strategy to diversify its portfolio and generate value for it plan members.

"At the same time, we will continue to participate in the India growth story by investing more into crucial infrastructure. This deal also represents an opportunity to deepen our relationships with ACP, CPPIB and L&T," he added.

Last May, L&T IDPL had transferred its stake in five subsidiaries to Indinfravit Trust through the infrastructure investment trust route for a consideration of Rs 909 crore.

A few days later, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board picked up 30 percent in IndInfravit units for about USD 155 million, while Allianz Capital Partners acquired 25 percent in the InvIT.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #Business #canadian fund #Companies #IndInfravit Trust #Omers Infrastructure

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.