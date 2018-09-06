App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 09:24 PM IST

Canada's JAMP Pharma to set up CoE in Hyderabad

According to an official release, the firm which will come up in the Genome Valley cluster here, is expected to generate 2,000 direct jobs over the next 24 months.

Canadian generic drug manufacturer JAMP Pharma will be setting up its biggest centre of excellence for R&D and manufacturing of export quality drug formulations and will invest around Rs 250 crore.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao assured the company of complete support from the Telangana government.

The city-based GeneSys Biologics, a specialty biotech company engaged in R&D of advanced biosimilars also announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art biotechnology manufacturing facility in the Genome Valley.

Rama Rao Thursday unveiled several new projects in Genome Valley to the tune of Rs 800 crore, the release said.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 09:14 pm

tags #Business #Canada #India #Jamp Pharma

