English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Canada pension fund ready to explore bets in pharma, healthcare in India at 'right prices'

    The global investment behemoth continues to have more appetite for sectors such as renewable energy, said Graham while adding that going ahead it will explore investments in the pharma and healthcare segments in the country.

    Ashwin Mohan
    April 13, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Canada-based global investment major CPP Investments, which manages C$550.4 billion of assets, is betting big on investment opportunities as economies and firms transition to net zero.

    "India is definitely a target market for our Sustainable Energies Group and our investment in ReNew Power is an indication of that. We are excited about ESG and the transition to net zero," said John Graham, President and CEO of CPP Investments during an interaction with the media in Mumbai.

    On April 6, 2021, CPP Investments announced the creation of the Sustainable Energy Group (SEG), a new investment group that would combine the organization’s expertise in renewables, conventional energy and new technology and service solutions.

    Also Read: Tata Realty, CPPIB tie up for C$866-million commercial office space JV

    "Through the combination of the Energy & Resources (E&R) and Power & Renewables (P&R) groups, SEG will have approximately $18 billion in assets, making it highly competitive and flexible in the large and dynamic global energy sector," CPP Investments added as part of the announcement.

    Close

    Related stories

    Graham added that the firm continues to have more appetite for sectors such as renewable energy even as he expressed satisfaction at how the CPP Investments portfolio weathered the Covid-19 storm.

    "The Indian government has created a positive environment for foreign direct investment," he said in response to a query from Moneycontrol on the policy and regulatory environment for global investors. The firm also indicated that going ahead it would explore investments in the pharma and healthcare segment in India, provided assets were available at the "right prices." Other than ReNew Power, CPP Investments has also invested in the likes of Byjus, Flipkart and Phoenix Mills Limited.

    (This article will be updated shortly) 



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ashwin Mohan
    Tags: #clean and sustainable energy #CPP Investments #Sustainable Energy
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 05:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.